IACS Publishes Recommendation for Onshore Power Supply Systems

Onshore Power Supply (OPS), commonly referred to as “cold ironing” or shore power, is expected to play a critical role in reducing pollution and achieving global decarbonisation targets, so International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has published recommendation, Rec. 182, a comprehensive framework to support the effective adoption of OPS systems.

This recommendation provides detailed guidance for ship designers, builders, operators and owners on integrating OPS systems into both newbuilds and retrofits, while addressing the technical and operational challenges associated with its implementation.

It supports IMO MSC.1/Circ.1675 - Interim Guidelines on the Safe Operation of Onshore Power Supply (OPS) Service in Port for Ships Engaged on International Voyages.

The Recommendation outlines the following aspects to facilitate its adoption:

Ship Requirements for OPS: Ships engaged in international voyages should be equipped with ship-side installations capable of accepting shore power. This includes incoming power receptacles, shore connection switchgear, and necessary protections to ensure compatibility with shore-side systems.

Ship-to-Shore Connection Protocols: The recommendation outlines specific protocols for the connection of ship-side and shore-side systems, emphasizing the need for dedicated ship-side circuit installations to manage the connection and disconnection of power safely.

Testing Procedures for First Connection: At the first call at a shore supply point, ships should undergo mandatory tests, including visual inspections, insulation resistance measurements, functional tests of protection devices, and integration tests to ensure proper operation between ship and shore installations.

Periodic Testing Requirements: If the time between repeated port calls does not exceed 12 months and no modifications have been made, only limited verification tests are required. However, if the interval exceeds 12 months, comprehensive testing as outlined in the document should be conducted.

Operational Safety Measures: The recommendation emphasizes the importance of safety precautions during OPS operations, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), adherence to "lock out/tag out" procedures, and ensuring effective communication between ship and shore personnel during power connection and disconnection.

Documentation of OPS Procedures: Ships are required to maintain detailed documentation of OPS operation procedures, including circuit diagrams, compatibility assessments, and emergency shutdown protocols. This documentation is crucial for ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Pre-Connection Checklist: A comprehensive pre-connection checklist should be completed prior to connecting to shore power. This checklist should cover operational limitations, communication methods, and contact information for personnel in charge (PICs) to ensure all safety measures are in place.

Maintenance and Testing Plans: The planned maintenance program for OPS systems should include periodic testing and maintenance procedures to ensure ongoing reliability and safety of the equipment. This includes regular inspections and functional tests of all critical components.

Quality Assurance of Shore Supply: The recommendation highlights the necessity of assessing the quality of the shore power supply, including total harmonic distortion (THD) and voltage stability, to prevent potential damage to shipboard electrical systems and ensure a reliable power source during operations.



