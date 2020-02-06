The igus Factory Travels Around the World

A new app from German manufacturer igus offers unique insight into its production and development. Equipped with virtual reality (VR) headsets, the company's technical sales consultants now have the capability to show customers the igus factory in Cologne, Germany regardless of where the customers reside.

Guided factory tours, popular among customers in the industrial community, offer an opportunity to experience products and witness manufacturing on site. However, these tour are not always possible, especially if the customer lives on the other side of the world.

With this in mind, igus GmbH is making use of VR technology to create multi-sensory impressions. The company’s technical sales consultants now have VR headsets and the corresponding igusVR – Engineer’s Wonderland app, which enables customers to explore the igus factory from more than 30 different viewpoints. Interested parties can get an idea of the processes in the injection-molding shop and assembly sections and familiarize themselves with the steps involved in turning plastic granulate material into a finished product, without having to physically step foot in the facility.

The beta version of igusVR was premiered at the 2019 Hannover Trade Show. Within seconds, stand visitors were able to travel more than 150 miles away to "see" inside the igus factory, including the 29,000-square foot test laboratory.

"With igusVR, we enable our customers to take a close look at our injection-molding shop and assembly section as well as our test laboratory, the heart of our product development activities. At first hand, they can see where the 120 new products that we presented this year were created,” said igus CEO Frank Blase.

According to igus, the application has proven its worth during customer visits as well. "Experiencing the test laboratory at close quarters builds up trust,” said Volker Beissel, Head of Industry Management for Machine Tools. He said customers talk about "a very unique and fascinating experience."

Users with VR experience a new quality in the area of virtual guided tours, and igus branches and sales partners all over the world are taking part, the company said. "By enabling a look into our factory, we are able to show customers how big we are as a company and how much research work goes into our products,” said Diego Jiménez, Energy Chains Director at igus Spain.

An appointment for the VR guided tour with a member of the igus sales staff can be made online using the VR visit request form.



