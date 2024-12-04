IMO Adopts Guidelines on Detained Seafarers

The third meeting of the Joint ILO–IMO Tripartite Working Group to identify and address seafarers’ issues and the human element met in Geneva, Switzerland, between November 26–28 and adopted Guidelines on Fair Treatment of Seafarers detained in connection with alleged crimes.

The objective of the Guidelines is to ensure that the human rights and legitimate interests of seafarers involved in alleged crimes are recognized, that seafarers detained in connection with alleged crimes are treated fairly by public authorities, and that investigation or detention is for no longer than necessary, in accordance with the laws of the port or coastal States. The Guidelines contain guidance for port States, flag States, coastal States, States of which the seafarer is a national, shipowners and seafarers.

The Guidelines will now be forwarded to the IMO Legal Committee at its next session (March 2025) for adoption as well as to the ILO Governing Body.

Other guidelines in relation to seafarers developed and adopted jointly by ILO and IMO include:

Guidelines for port State and flag State authorities on how to deal with seafarer abandonment cases (adopted in 2022/2023)

Guidelines on fair treatment of seafarers in the event of a maritime accident (adopted in 2006)

Guidelines on Shipowners' Responsibilities in Respect of Contractual Claims for Personal Injury to or Death of Seafarers (adopted in 2001).

Guidelines on Provision of Financial Security in Case of Abandonment of Seafarers (adopted in 2001).



