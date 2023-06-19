IMO to Review GHG Strategy and More at MEPC 80

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) - 80th session will meet at IMO Headquarters in London from July 3-7, and amongst key agenda items, the MEPC 80 session is expected to adopt an upgraded IMO greenhouse gas strategy.

The revised IMO GHG Strategy will contain concrete greenhouse gas reduction targets for the sector and is expected to outline a range of technical and economic measures. Negotiations have been ongoing and will continue during the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 15), which meets June 26-30.

Measures which have been put forward for selection include technical elements such as a GHG intensity fuel standard; as well as economic elements such as a levy, reward, feebate or flat rate contribution. It is anticipated that a working group will be established, during MEPC 80, to finalize the draft strategy, following plenary statements.

Life cycle GHG assessment guidelines

The MEPC is expected to consider the report of the Correspondence Group on Marine Fuel Life Cycle GHG Analysis, including draft Guidelines on life cycle GHG intensity of marine fuels (LCA guidelines). The draft LCA guidelines will allow for a well-to-wake calculation of total GHG emissions related to the production and use of marine fuels.

Draft amendments to the Data Collection System (DCS)

The Committee is expected to finalize draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI regarding the revision of the IMO ship fuel oil consumption DCS.

ISWG-GHG 14 discussed relevant proposals, noting broad support within the group for the inclusion of data on transport work and on enhanced level of granularity of reported data in the DCS. The draft amendments relate to MARPOL Annex VI Appendix IX on "Information to be submitted to the IMO Ship Fuel Oil Consumption Database" (regulation 27).

Review of the short-term measure (CII and EEXI)

The short-term GHG reduction measures CII rating, EEXI and enhanced SEEMP entered into force on 1 November 2022. MEPC 80 is expected to consider a number of submissions which relate to the review of the CII regulations and guidelines, which must be completed at the latest by 1 January 2026.

Ballast water management

MEPC 80 is expected to approve the BWM Convention Review Plan which will guide a comprehensive review of the Convention over the next three years. MEPC 80 is also expected to discuss matters relating to the implementation of the BWM Convention, including:

• Guidance on the application of the BWM Convention to ships operating in challenging water quality.

• Guidance on matters relating to ballast water record-keeping and reporting and discuss possible consequential amendments to the Guidelines (G4) and (G6).

• Guidance on the temporary storage of treated sewage and grey water in ballast tanks, and possible consequential amendments to the BWM Convention.

• Modifications to ballast water management systems with existing type approval.

• Approval of a draft Protocol for verification of ballast water compliance monitoring devices including commissioning testing of ballast water management systems, port State control inspections, and ships' self-monitoring.

• Approval of a draft unified interpretation to the form of the International Ballast Water Management Certificate (IBWMC) and regulations B-3.5 and B-3.10 of the BWM Convention, regarding the "date of construction" for a ship which has undergone a major conversion.

• Approval of a number of ballast water management systems which make use of active substances.

Biofouling management

MEPC 80 is expected to adopt revised Biofouling Guidelines. The guidelines were first adopted in 2011 and, MEPC 72 in 2018 decided to initiate a review, to take into account best practices and experience as well as the latest research.

Designation of a Particularly Sensitive Sea Area

The MEPC is expected to designate a particular sensitive sea area in the North-Western Mediterranean Sea (NW Med PSSA) to protect cetaceans from international shipping. Protective measures will include measures such as reducing speed, increased look out and reporting of cetacean sighting and any collisions.

Underwater noise

MEPC 80 is expected to approve draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping to address adverse impacts on marine life. The revised guidelines were developed by the Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction (SDC 9). They include updated technical knowledge, including reference to international measurement standards, recommendations and classification society rules. They also provide sample templates to assist shipowners with the development of an underwater radiated noise management plan. The previous guidelines were issued in 2014.

Marine litter

MEPC 80 is expected to concur with the ongoing work in the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) to address the risks to the marine environment from plastic pellets. This risk has been highlighted by incidents, including the X-Press Pearl in 2021, during which 11,000 tonnes of plastic pellets were spilled off the shore of Sri Lanka. The MEPC is expected to note that the PPR Sub-Committee has agreed that plastic pellets should not be carried in bulk.

Mandatory reporting of lost containers

MEPC 80 will consider draft amendments to MARPOL protocol I referring to a procedure for reporting lost freight containers. The draft amendments to article V of protocol I of the MARPOL Convention– Provisions concerning reports on incidents involving harmful substances, would add a new paragraph to say that "In case of the loss of freight container(s), the report required by article II (1) (b) shall be made in accordance with the provisions of SOLAS regulations V/31 and V/32."

Related draft SOLAS chapter V amendments were approved by the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 107), to require the master of every ship involved in the loss of freight containers to communicate the particulars of such an incident to ships in the vicinity, to the nearest coastal State and to the flag State.

Ship-to-ship transfers

MEPC 80 is expected to discuss a document aiming to raise awareness on the potential environmental risks and concerns for the global marine pollution prevention and liability and compensation regimes relating to the increase in ship-to-ship transfers at sea. A draft Assembly resolution is proposed.

Special areas

MEPC 80 will consider establishing the effective date for the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden special areas under MARPOL Annexes I and V, based on the status of available reception facilities within the areas.

Inventory of Hazardous Materials

MEPC 80 is expected to adopt the 2023 Guidelines for the development of the Inventory of Hazardous Materials, following amendments to the Anti-fouling Systems Convention to include controls on cybutryne.

Operational Guide on the Response to Spills of Hazardous and Noxious Substances

The MEPC is expected to approve the final draft of the Operational Guide on the Response to Spills of Hazardous and Noxious Substances. The guidance is for first responders and decision-makers in preparation for and during a maritime incident at sea or in port.

Guidelines for thermal waste treatment devices

MEPC 80 is expected to adopt the 2023 Guidelines for thermal waste treatment devices.

Marine diesel engine replacing a steam system

MEPC 80 is expected to approve draft amendments to regulation 13.2.2 of MARPOL Annex VI on a marine diesel engine replacing a steam system, with a view to adoption at MEPC 81.

Electronic bunker delivery note

MEPC 80 will consider a new draft unified interpretation to regulations 18.5 and 18.6 of MARPOL Annex VI, for approval and inclusion in a revision of MEPC.1/Circ.795/rev.7. The unified interpretation states that the Bunker Delivery Note is acceptable in either hard copy or electronic format.

Reduction of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions

MEPC 80 will consider a draft scope of work on the Reduction of VOC emissions prepared by the PPR Sub-Committee. This work would investigate how the reduction of VOC emissions could contribute to the implementation of the IMO GHG Strategy and how to involve terminals.



