BMT Bags Contracts from Samsung Heavy Industries

BMT Group’s fleet and vessel performance management company BMT SMART said it has secured a contract with shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to supply vessel performance monitoring systems for four very large crude carriers (VLCC) being built for a Greek ship owner.

This latest contract comes on the back of current orders already received from SHI for seven vessels (Suezmax and Aframax tankers) for Norwegian and Singapore owners, BMT said.

BMT will provide SHI with its modular vessel performance monitoring solution, SMART VESSEL, which collects analogue and serial feeds before transferring the data to BMT’s cloud based performance monitoring solution , SMARTFLEET. BMT’s data experts will then interpret the data to determine true underlying performance of the vessels. This contract will also see BMT providing the Shaft Power Torque Meter (SPTM) to these vessels.

Peter Mantel, Managing Director of BMT SMART, said, “This is a great win for us and we appreciate the support our service partners, Marbiss and Intra Mare Hellas provided to help us secure these projects. In a world where we are inundated with data, it’s critical that we focus on providing a solution that helps to transform this complex information into actionable insights – only then can owners and operators truly begin to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.”

Chang Su Lee, Sales Director at Marbiss, BMT’s local agent in Korea, said, “BMT has secured several projects with SHI based on a strong reputation of delivering high quality products. Working in partnership with BMT, we’re looking forward to working with SHI to ensure the solutions are fit for purpose and fulfill the needs of their customers.”