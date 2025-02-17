INFLECION: A New Name in Maritime SatCom by '28

AAC Clyde Space started the INFLECION project, something the company touts as a transformative initiative made possible by a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA). This marks the beginning of a project that will transform maritime domain awareness (MDA) through satellite technology.

INFLECION is touted by its creator as a game changer for global maritime operations, addressing challenges and enhancing safety, efficiency, compliance, and environmental sustainability. The total value of the INFLECION project is estimated at $32 and is co-funded at 50% by the UK Space Agency through an ESA Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) Partnership Project within ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications.

The project will result in a new satellite constellation fully operational by 2028. AAC Clyde Space will immediately start signing customer service agreements for data delivery.

"INFLECION is a key step in AAC Clyde Space's strategy to grow Space Data as a Service," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "With this project, we are using space technology to tackle real challenges in the maritime industry. Together with our partners, we are setting a new standard for safety, efficiency, and sustainability at sea."

"The maritime industry faces unprecedented challenges from supply chain disruptions and shifting trade patterns. INFLECION will provide the space-based tools needed to navigate these challenges while protecting our marine environment," says Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications.

INFLECION combines VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technologies, generating a comprehensive solution offers real-time insights for vessels at sea, shipping companies, insurers, environmental agencies, and coastal authorities. It is envisioned it will help to improve efficiency, cut emissions, and combat illegal activities.

INFLECION is the result of a unique partnership uniting the expertise of AAC Clyde Space, AST Marine, Bright Ascension, Craft Prospect, Heriot-Watt University, Horizon Technologies, ICEYE UK, Omanos Analytics, Nash Maritime, Plymouth Marine Laboratory, Saab UK, the University of Strathclyde.

The INFLECION project is developed in three phases:

Definition phase: Setting needs and requirements. To be completed by the end of 2025. Development phase: Following the successful completion of phase 1, the second phase entails building prototypes and systems. This phase spans approximately 15 months. Demonstration phase: Testing and preparing for commercial use.

The system is expected to be fully operational in 2028.