Inmarsat Says Its 'Fleet Xpress Enhanced' Enables Digitalization, Decarbonization, and Crew Wellfare

Maritime satellite communications company Inmarsat now offers a service called 'Fleet Xpress Enhanced', which it says enables digitalization, decarbonization, and crew wellfare for the global shipping sector,.

"Fleet Xpress, enhanced by Fleet Edge, brings together the best of Inmarsat connectivity solutions to help global shipping companies harness the full power of a connected maritime ecosystem," Inmarsat says.

"Shipping companies can harness the full power of a digitally connected maritime ecosystem to support their digital transformation via Inmarsat directly or Inmarsat’s global network of partners. The Fleet Xpress Enhanced solution provides access to a wider portfolio of Inmarsat’s connectivity products through the Fleet Edge platform and is future proof for seamless integration to Inmarsat’s ORCHESTRA network. The modular offering brings unrivalled flexibility to consolidate and scale IT requirements with a combination of satellite connectivity solutions – and takes place over a trusted endpoint security network," the company said.

From simple email to latest IoT Solutions

According to Inmarsat, this connectivity supports everything from email and basic office applications to the latest IoT-powered solutions.

"The Fleet Edge platform allows Inmarsat partners to integrate their value-added services and host applications. By seamlessly connecting onboard IoT sensors to the cloud, shipping companies can select the right combination of global connectivity solutions from Inmarsat or Inmarsat partners to enable crew welfare and safety, while ensuring efficient operations in any weather conditions," Inmarsat said.

"Customers need guaranteed seamless global coverage for fast and secure data transfer – especially at the busy ports, straits and shipping canals where reliable connectivity matters most. The Fleet Xpress solution operates as a fully managed service, powered by Inmarsat’s Ka-band network, enabling customers to increase their bandwidth as their digital ecosystem evolves," the company explained.

70% of Shipping Firm on Digital Transformation Journey

Inmarsat has cited research that suggests that about 70% of shipping companies have already embarked on a ‘digital transformation journey’. With sustainability and crew welfare initiatives at the top of the corporate agenda, many are now seeking to accelerate these initiatives by implementing solutions that will help to safeguard seafarers at sea, drive voyage optimization and support regulatory compliance.

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “The digitalization of the global shipping industry is putting further pressure on companies to accelerate their transformation projects, and overcome their unique connectivity challenges.

"This latest evolution of Fleet Xpress is not a standard VSAT service – it is a versatile, fully integrated modular solution offering our valued customers a path to operational efficiency, decarbonization, and enhanced crew welfare. The combination of the world’s most secure and reliable satellite network with our existing range of value-added connectivity solutions is supporting digitalisation across the industry and improving the safety and performance of international shipping operations.”

"Inmarsat has already anticipated growth across the sector by funding a significant expansion in its existing satellite network, with the first of the seven new generation GX payloads (I-6 F1) launched at the end of 2021. It also recently announced plans for Inmarsat ORCHESTRA, a ‘network of networks’ to help meet future maritime connectivity needs, drawing on Global Xpress (Ka-band), ELERA (L-band), terrestrial 5G and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network capacity," the company said.