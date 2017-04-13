Mitsui Innovation: noah-FPSO Hull Gets AIP from BV

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES) obtained Bureau Veritas Approval in Principle (AIP) for the noah-FPSO Hull and associated design and construction methods following American Bureau of Shipping. This AIP provides assurance of the feasibility and reliability of the noah-FPSO Hull design.

The noah-FPSO Hull is a next generation FPSO – Floating Production, Storage and Offloading – platform, and “noah” stands for New Offshore Adapted Hull. The hallmark of the noah-FPSO Hull is that it allows a flexible approach to design and construction of the hull reflecting production requirements, rather than adjusting the production facilities to the hull’s design.

Its unique features include:

The noah-FPSO Hull can be applied to any operational field as a platform, optimizing both EPCI processes and operation and maintenance. The wide deck area of the noah-FPSO Hull permits the installation of more complex and heavier topsides in comparison with conventional FPSO conversions. The modular design concept of the noah-FPSO Hull, assembling appropriate modules, meets the wide variety of requirements of individual oil fields, and provides for flexibility in the event of design changes – as is common in FPSO projects. The standardized fore/aft modules and the parallel-body module with adjustable length can be separately constructed at different shipyards, significantly expanding options for construction location, as well as scheduling based on dock availability. The unique hull form of the noah-FPSO Hull consists of flat or 2-dimensional bending plates, which can reduce construction costs while improving operability and availability against green water or slamming loading.

Applying the noah-FPSO Hull as a platform for the FPSO allows a new business model for FPSO projects, and additionally in order to provide fast-track and flexible solutions to challenging FPSO projects, MES has launched an open alliance, the “noah-Alliance.”

Joining the noah-Alliance enables any shipyard around the world to construct the noah-FPSO Hulls using MES engineering services with a design and construction license and functional design package.



MES is now marketing the noah-FPSO Hull to achieve the common platform in expectation that the FPSO market will expand significantly.