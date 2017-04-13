Mitsui Innovation: noah-FPSO Hull Gets AIP from BV
Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES) obtained Bureau Veritas Approval in Principle (AIP) for the noah-FPSO Hull and associated design and construction methods following American Bureau of Shipping. This AIP provides assurance of the feasibility and reliability of the noah-FPSO Hull design.
- The noah-FPSO Hull can be applied to any operational field as a platform, optimizing both EPCI processes and operation and maintenance.
- The wide deck area of the noah-FPSO Hull permits the installation of more complex and heavier topsides in comparison with conventional FPSO conversions.
- The modular design concept of the noah-FPSO Hull, assembling appropriate modules, meets the wide variety of requirements of individual oil fields, and provides for flexibility in the event of design changes – as is common in FPSO projects.
- The standardized fore/aft modules and the parallel-body module with adjustable length can be separately constructed at different shipyards, significantly expanding options for construction location, as well as scheduling based on dock availability.
- The unique hull form of the noah-FPSO Hull consists of flat or 2-dimensional bending plates, which can reduce construction costs while improving operability and availability against green water or slamming loading.