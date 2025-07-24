Marine Link
Thursday, July 24, 2025

Insight into VesselBot's Q2 "Decoding Maritime Emissions" Report

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 24, 2025

© VesselBot

© VesselBot

In Q2 2025, VesselBot tracked 4,865 containerships that completed 72,516 voyages.  

  • Average voyage duration rose slightly year-over-year by 0.4% to 5 days 
  • Total emissions nearly hit 46.8 million tons, leading to a yearly drop of 4.5% 
  • On each voyage, the average number of containers transported was 2,660 TEU 

These numbers reveal only a glimpse of the complex maritime landscape that emerged during a quarter marked by geopolitical tensions, environmental disruptions, and market volatility. 

The full report will be published July 30, 2025.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ships to the Scrapyard Could Double to 16,000 Vessels

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week