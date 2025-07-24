Insight into VesselBot's Q2 "Decoding Maritime Emissions" Report

In Q2 2025, VesselBot tracked 4,865 containerships that completed 72,516 voyages.

Average voyage duration rose slightly year-over-year by 0.4% to 5 days

Total emissions nearly hit 46.8 million tons, leading to a yearly drop of 4.5%

On each voyage, the average number of containers transported was 2,660 TEU

These numbers reveal only a glimpse of the complex maritime landscape that emerged during a quarter marked by geopolitical tensions, environmental disruptions, and market volatility.

The full report will be published July 30, 2025.