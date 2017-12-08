Eco Marine Power to Use Artificial Intelligence

To further enhance its research capabilities Eco Marine Power announced today that it will begin using the Neural Network Console provided by Sony Network Communications Inc., as part of a strategy to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into various ongoing ship related technology projects including the further development of the patented Aquarius MRE (Marine Renewable Energy) and EnergySail.

The Neural Network Console is an integrated development environment using deep learning for AI creation and has been used in deep learning applied technology development within Sony since 2015. Various functions are included such as recognition technology and a full-fledged GUI (graphical user interface) and these allow for deep learning programs to be developed.

Deep learning refers to a form of machine learning that uses neural networks modelled after the human brain and is notable for its high versatility with applications in a wide variety of fields including signal processing , and robotics.

An initial area of focus will be on studying how the Neural Network Console and AI can assist with the development of the automated control system for EMP’s EnergySail.

This system automatically adjusts the position of the EnergySail depending on a number of variables including wind speed and direction. It is also envisaged that AI will be useful in helping to analyse the results of computer simulations related to the Aquarius Eco Ship.

“All of our solutions include a level of automation however we see opportunities to expand on this by using artificial intelligence and deep learning to improve control algorithms, analyse results and develop future systems”, commented Greg Atkinson, Chief Technology Officer at Eco Marine Power. “In addition we intend to explore how recognition technology and sensors can be integrated together to control not only our systems, but other systems and equipment on ships especially in regards to the use of renewable energy on ships”.