Interlake Steamship Moves First ‘Mustang’ Pellets

The specialized Mustang pellets, which will be used for the automotive industry and other markets, contain a higher level of calcium added to dolomite and limestone than the standard taconite pellets.

Production of Mustang pellets began in May, after Cliffs invested $75 million at its Minnesota operation to support the production with a new storage facility, a limestone crusher, conveyors and rail infrastructure.

The inaugural shipment departed the CN/Duluth dock to begin its 2.5-day journey to ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago, Ind., where the cargo will be discharged. ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor is the largest integrated steelmaking complex in North America.

“We feel very fortunate to carry the Mustang pellet for Cliffs and ArcelorMittal,” said Brendan O’Connor, Interlake’s Vice President of Marketing and Marine Traffic. “We recognize the tremendous investment made by Cliffs in producing the Mustang pellet and the understandable excitement from ArcelorMittal to receive this improved and customized raw material.”

“We are proud to continue our role in providing best-in-class marine transportation of raw materials from the Head of the Lakes to ArcelorMittal on behalf of Cliffs,” O’Connor added.