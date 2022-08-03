KNOT's First LNG Dual Fuel Shuttle Tanker Delivered

A dual-fuel LNG (liquefied natural gas) shuttle tanker1 ordered by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS,2 which is an affiliate of NYK, was delivered on August 2 at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. The vessel has been named Frida Knutsen.

The shuttle tanker will be chartered to ENI Trade & Biofuels S.p.A, a subsidiary of Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi S.p.A (ENI), 3 and will be engaged in oil transportation in the North Sea and Barents Sea.

The vessel will be KNOT's first dual-fuel shuttle tanker that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also LNG. It will use LNG fuel, which is more environmentally friendly than conventional oil-fuel, and will be equipped with a VOC recovery system4 and an energy storage system,5 thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



<Vessel Particulars>

Length overall: 277.54 meters

Breadth: 46 meters

Gross tonnage: 85504 tons

Shipbuilder: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

Flag: Norwegian International Ship Register