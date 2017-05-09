Kongsberg Camera System for Canadian Navy Vessel

Aberdeen based Kongsberg Maritime camera systems group has delivered a new large network IP CCTV system to Chantier Davie Canada for installation aboard the new Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Auxiliary Naval Replenishment Ship, known currently as ‘Project Resolve’.



Project Resolve was established to develop an interim fleet supply vessel for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). The project purchased MS Asterix, a commercial containership, and is converting it into an Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment ship that will be chartered by the Royal Canadian Navy. The conversion is expected to be completed and the ship active in service during 2017.



Kongsberg's large fully networked integrated digital IP CCTV Solution was delivered following a successful Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), which took place in November 2016. The system delivered is a complete solution incorporating marine cameras, Video Management Software (VMS), ruggedized central control rack server/storage, operator workstations, distributed Power over Ethernet (PoE) network switches and Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS). The solution has been designed to provide High Definition performance, flexible operation and easy installation.



The camera solution deployed on Project Resolve utilize 24 marine grade IP PoE fixed cameras offering High Definition (HD) images across the vessel. The Kongsberg Maritime 0482-6030 Marine HD PoE camera, is an ultra-rugged and easy to install IP camera designed for use in aggressive environmental conditions such as Commercial Vessels, Naval Surface Ships, Oil & Gas Installations and Renewable Energy Platforms. The camera has also recently been DNV GL Type Approved.



In addition, the solution incorporates 10 IP Stainless Steel Pan, Tilt & Zoom (PTZ) camera stations. The PTZ cameras utilize a high resolution low light color/mono sensor with 18 x optical zoom and feature an integrated wiper system. Four marine grade IP PTZ Dome cameras with 18x optical zoom are also part of the network. All cameras in the Kongsberg IP CCTV Range are ONVIF Compliant to operate with Kongsberg’s open platform Video Management Software (VMS).



The VMS Solution offers unprecedented control for a surveillance system, providing end users with the situational awareness required to provide an immediate response. The system allows the user the flexibility to optimize post-deployment whilst taking advantage of the latest technologies and improving operator collaboration.



Full intuitive control of all the cameras is made available at Operator Stations via marine grade monitors with control for PTZ cameras. The server provided allows for a unique data storage and archiving solution that combines superior image performance, scalability and long term video storage to meet the customer requirements.