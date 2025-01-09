Kongsberg Consolidates Maritime Business Units

Kongsberg has unveiled plans to integrate the maritime-focused business Kongsberg Digital into Kongsberg Maritime to further align its portfolio with future customer needs and technological advancements in the maritime industry.

The integration of Konsberg’s business units will take place in the first quarter of 2025.

The business to be transferred represented revenues of approximately $53 million in 2023. The transfer involves around 500 employees located in 14 countries. These employees will be transferred from Kongsberg Digital to Kongsberg Maritime upon completion of the transaction.

“By consolidating our digital maritime initiatives within Kongsberg Maritime’s integrated portfolio of solutions, we are optimizing our approach to this transition and reaffirming our goal of being a frontrunner in the decarbonization and digitalization of the maritime industry,” said Geir Håøy, President and CEO in Kongsberg.

“By transferring maritime operations to Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Digital will use the proceeds to focus relentlessly on advancing our digital twin, energy simulations, SiteCom, and our subsidiary FutureOn.

“In all these areas, we have built a solid customer base and a leading market position. Going forward, we will in particular focus on developing our industrial work surface solutions further supporting multiple industries. This strategic move is encouraged and supported by the Kongsberg Digital Board of Directors," added Thomas Borgen, Chairman of Kongsberg Digital.