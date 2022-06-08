Kongsberg to Deliver CPP Systems for Four Finnish Navy Corvettes

Kongsberg Maritime signed a contract with Aker Arctic that will see KM supply propellers and shafts for four newbuild SQ2020 corvette ships for the Finnish Navy.

The process originated in September 2019 when the Finnish Defense Forces Logistics Command (FDFLOGCOM) contracted Aker Arctic to design and deliver full shaftline system to SQ2020 corvettes and the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) yard in Finland to build the vessels.

Kongsberg Maritime’s delivery will consist of CPP controllable pitch propellers and shafts for the four vessels: each corvette will be equipped with two propellers, with the propeller blades, hubs and shafts.

KM’s controllable pitch propellers are available in ice-class, nozzle and open-water variants, with either four or five blades of high skew, moderate skew, nozzle or conventional types. The new controllable pitch hub shape cuts down on drag, with sizes to suit power outputs ranging from approximately 500kW to 75MW.