Kongsberg Embarks on Hybrid Conversion of Swedish Operator’s Ferry

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a project to convert the double ended car ferry MF Hamlet to emission-free battery powered operation.

The ferry, operated by Öresundlinjen, on the route between Helsingør, Denmark, and Helsingborg, Sweden, will see a major upgrade including installation of large battery packs and new permanent magnet motors for the azimuth thrusters.

The primary goals of the project include achieving zero emissions, enabling full electric operation with batteries, and having mechanical propulsion redundancy.

The ferry will utilize high-voltage charging in port, taking only 8-12 minutes, and low-voltage charging via gensets as an alternative.

Kongsberg Maritime will be responsible for rebuilding the existing thrusters to electric operation, installing new Permanent Magnet (PM) motors for each of the four main azimuth thrusters, each rated at 1530 kW.

Additionally, Kongsberg Maritime will provide an energy, automation, and control package, which includes interface to the main switchboard, retrofitting the K-Chief 600 to the new K-Chief system with an Energy Management System, and implementing Mcon thruster control with control chairs on the two bridges.

Energy storage systems will be supplied by Echandia directly to the owner, while Oresund Drydocks will handle the mechanical conversion. Installation company SH-Group will produce and install deck houses and ensure that cabling is routed the right way and that the new equipment will be installed and wired.

The job is scheduled to start in November 2025 at Oresund Drydocks, but the vessel will be visiting the yard in March during scheduled maintenance docking for preparation work before operating the summer season and then undergoing conversion.

The conversion will enable emission-free operation with battery packs for each of the four thruster motors. The thrusters will be powered by the electric motors, with the existing diesel engines as a backup.

The ferry will also be prepared to install Kongsberg Maritime’s Auto-Crossing and Auto-Docking technology to automate transit and harbour manoeuvres.

"We have the strategic vision to electrify our entire fleet to secure the complete green transition and become carbon-neutral in 2040. Hamlet is an important step for us, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers to yet another fully electric ferry on Øresundslinjen,” said Kristian Durhuus, CEO, Molslinjen.