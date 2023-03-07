Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Propulsion Systems for Six Philippine Navy Vessels

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has won an order for six sets of controllable pitch propeller systems from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries for installation in six new 94-meter offshore patrol vessels for the Philippine Navy.

Each propulsion set will consist of twin Kongsberg Kamewa Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) 86 A/5 D-B systems, as well as shaft lines, hydraulic power units, local operating panels, and accessories. The first shipset will be delivered in August 2024.

The six new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are part of a major upgrade to Philippine naval capacity. The new vessels are to have a displacement of 2,450 tonnes, maximum speed of 22 knots, 15-knot cruising speed and a range of 5,500 nautical miles. The vessels will be able to provide long range patrol capability.

“Our propulsion equipment is vital to the performance of these sophisticated new vessels for the Philippine Navy,” said Ottar Ristesund, Senior Vice President, Propulsion and Engine Sales, Kongsberg Maritime. “We are proud to secure this important order for Kongsberg Maritime – it showcases our good and strong collaboration with our clients.”