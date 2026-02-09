Korea Advances International Standards for Ammonia Effluent Discharge

While the IMO has established interim guidelines to facilitate the use of ammonia as a marine fuel, international standards governing the safe treatment and discharge of toxic ammonia effluent generated during vessel operations have yet to be developed.

Unlike typical aqueous ammonia, this effluent exhibits different physical and chemical characteristics, and the lack of clearly applicable international standards has created uncertainty for ship design, operation, and environmental management.

In response, Korean Register (KR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Hanwha Ocean, as well as the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR), officially launched an international working group in June 2025 to develop safety management and marine discharge standards for ammonia effluent.

To commence its activities for 2026, the working group convened on February 5 at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center, reinforcing inter-organizational cooperation on the development of international standards. Over 2026 and 2027, the group plans to submit draft international standards to the IMO Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR).

At the upcoming 13th session of the IMO PPR, scheduled for later this month, the Korean government delegation will underscore the urgency of establishing guidelines for ammonia effluent management and marine discharge standards, and propose the formation of an Expert Group for in-depth technical discussions.



