Kumera AS acquires Helseth AS

Kumera AS signed an acquisition agreement with Helseth Invest AS. The agreement will integrate CP propeller manufacturer Helseth AS into Kumera AS marine gearbox operations. Kumera AS is a subsidiary of the international gearbox manufacturer Kumera Corporation.

According to the company's press release on the matter, the acquisition is seen as an important step in Kumera’s strategy for growth in the marine sector – enabling Kumera to deliver complete and integrated propulsion packages consisting of propellers, gearboxes and control systems. Kumera and Helseth have also previously worked closely together on various projects. In March 2018 the companies supplied a complete propulsion solution for two SWATHs under construction in Taiwan. These SWATH vessels will service the growing wind farm industry in Taiwan, commencing operation later this year.

"The range of marine gearboxes from Kumera and CP propellers from Helseth is a perfect match covering engine power range from 200 to 5000 kW," said Glenn Eliassen, Managing Director, Kumera.