Laborde Products Names Newman VP of Sales

Laborde Products announced it has appointed Lee Newman as its new Vice President of Sales.

Newman brings to the company 26 years in the cardiovascular medical device industry.

"I am excited to join Laborde Products and bring my experience in sales to the maritime industry," Newman said. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Laborde Products to drive growth, forge new partnerships, and continue the company's legacy of excellence."

"I am enthusiastic about this new role and eager to contribute to an industry that is essential to our global economy," Newman added.

Trace Laborde, who previously held the position of Vice President of Sales, has transitioned to the role of Vice President of Business Development. Reflecting on Lee’s appointment, Trace said he looks forward to the innovative strategies and fresh perspectives he will bring to our company.

"We are excited to welcome Lee to his new role with the Laborde Products family. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach in the maritime industry,” said Trace. “As for me, I am eager to take on my new role as Vice President of Business Development and look forward to working closely with Lee to drive our company's growth and success."