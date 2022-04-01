Lars Thrane Releases LRIT for LT-3100S GMDSS System

Lars Thrane A/S is pleased to announce the release of Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) functionality for the MED/Wheelmark approved LT-3100S GMDSS System.

The LT-3100S GMDSS System is an Iridium GMDSS satellite communications product developed and certified to comply with the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Chapter IV Radiocommunication Requirements. Iridium was recognized and adopted as GMDSS Service Provider - the International Maritime Safety Organization (IMSO) issued Letter of Compliance December 19, 2019.

The LT-3100S GMDSS System is offering the following GMDSS services: Distress Alert, Distress Call, Maritime Safety Information (MSI), Safety Calling, and Safety Messaging. In addition, the following non-GMDSS services are supported: Voice Call, SMS, Email, Modem Data, Tracking, and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS).

Today, Lars Thrane announced that the Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) functionality is supported by the LT-3100S GMDSS System.

The LRIT functionality can be activated for all configurations of the LT-3100S GMDSS System. The minimum configuration consists of the following units: LT-3110S Control Unit, LT-3120 Handset, LT-3121 Cradle, and LT-3130 Antenna Unit.

The LRIT functionality must be activated via an Iridium LRIT Application Service Provider (ASP). Lars Thrane A/S and Iridium have integrated with the following LRIT ASPs:

• CLS / Fulcrum

• Pole Star

CLS / Fulcrum is now ready to activate and perform LRIT conformance testing. Pole Star is planning to launch their LRIT service in April 2022.

The LT-3100S GMDSS System LRIT functionality is compliant with the following documents:

• IMO Res. MSC.263(84) LRIT Revised Performance Standards

• IEC 62729 (2012) LRIT Performance Requirements

Maritime Equipment Directive (MED) Module B+D certificates have been issued by DNV March 21, 2022.

“Peter Thrane (CEO of Lars Thrane A/S) would very much like to be allowed to thank Iridium, CLS / Fulcrum, and Pole Star respectively for their commitment and work in adding the LRIT service to the LT-3100S GMDSS System. The LT-3100S GMDSS system can now offer the functionality needed on all SOLAS vessels - regardless of size and on all oceans. The LRIT service is an important functionality to offer and completes the LT-3100S GMDSS System as the most competitive and advanced product available in the GMDSS satellite market today.”