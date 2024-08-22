Liquified Hydrogen Bunkering will be More Complex than LNG

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF), a forum of flag states and classification societies, has released a new report offering guidelines and key safety considerations for developing liquefied hydrogen bunkering systems and procedures.

The report underlines the potential use of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel to meet the IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships by 2050. It acknowledges the challenges associated with bunkering hydrogen as marine fuel and as a maritime cargo, identifying design and functional implications and limitations.

MTF highlights that:

• The properties of hydrogen, in particular the very low temperature of liquefied hydrogen, mean that experience gained from bunkering arrangements for liquid natural gas, LNG, cannot be re-used directly.

• The bunkering process will be more complex than it is for LNG, since no nitrogen can be present inside the piping systems when liquefied hydrogen is introduced, as this will freeze and clog the systems.

• The material choices and need for more insulated components and piping will also be slightly different.

• The development of vessel-specific procedures for bunkering operations, such as more automated bunkering procedures, will be necessary.

• The added complexities will mean that the need for crew training and certification is of even higher importance than for other bunkering processes.

• The Safety Management Systems should be updated to cater for the additional safety aspects with liquefied hydrogen bunkering, as outlined in another work carried out by MTF, ‘Guidelines to develop and implement a Safety Management System for alternative fuels on board ships’.

The new report has been submitted to the IMO Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 10).

Alf Tore Sørheim, Acting Director General of Shipping and Navigation at the Norwegian Maritime Authority said: “With the current lack of international standards covering bunkering of liquefied hydrogen, these guidelines are especially important to help industry develop and advance safer bunkering operations. This is why the Flag state members of MTF are jointly submitting this report to the IMO to provide recommendations and offer a framework to consider when developing liquefied hydrogen bunkering requirements.”



