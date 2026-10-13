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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Lloyd’s Register, Shell, GTT to Develop Hybrid-Electric LNG Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 13, 2026

(l-r) Stephen Brown, Technology Manager, Shell; Francois Michel, Chief Executive Officer of GTT; Andrew McKeran, Chief Growth Officer, Lloyd's Register. © LR

(l-r) Stephen Brown, Technology Manager, Shell; Francois Michel, Chief Executive Officer of GTT; Andrew McKeran, Chief Growth Officer, Lloyd's Register. © LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Shell and GTT have launched a Joint Development Project (JDP) to develop a conceptual 200,000m³ LNG carrier combining hybrid-electric propulsion with GTT NEXT1 cargo containment technology.

By bringing together a larger-capacity vessel concept with hybrid-electric propulsion and GTT NEXT1 cargo containment technology, the partners aim to explore how future LNG carrier designs could transport more cargo, operate more efficiently and provide greater flexibility as industry requirements continue to evolve.

Under the JDP, the partners will work on the development and safety verification of the vessel’s hybrid-electric propulsion system, focusing on system architecture, redundancy philosophy and battery integration, while also exploring the commercial evaluation from a total cost of ownership (TCO) model. In parallel, the integration of GTT NEXT1 cargo containment technology will be assessed as part of the overall vessel concept.

The project will also establish technical requirements and guidance for hybrid-electric propulsion in LNG carrier applications, helping to support further technical understanding of the technology.

With the advent of fuel transition, digitalization, AI and autonomy, innovation in vessel design and operation proceeds at unprecedented speed.
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