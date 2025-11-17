Lucinda Smith Tug Returns to Service with Mitsubishi Repower After Fire Damage

After sustaining extensive damage in a December 2024 fire, the tug Lucinda Smith has returned to the water with a fresh start powered by Mitsubishi S12R-Y3MPTAW-3 Tier 3 engines rated at 1260HP @1600RPM each. The repower was completed by Windward Power with support from Laborde Products, giving the rebuilt vessel renewed strength and reliability.

Built in 1975 for the U.S. Navy as YTB-140, the Lucinda Smith has sailed under multiple owners and through several repowers across the country. That long history nearly came to an end with the New Bedford fire, but operator Robert B. Our Company chose to invest in a full rebuild, with Mitsubishi power at the center of her comeback.

The Lucinda Smith’s return adds a new chapter to her nearly 50-year history, underscoring the durability of steel-hulled tugs. With her rebuild complete and new Mitsubishi power at the core, she is back to work in New England waters.