27m CTV Hybrid Selected by HST Marine

BMT said its StratCat 27 CTV design has been selected by HST Marine, a Purus Company, as one of its CTV vessel designs for the expanding European offshore wind market. Built by Strategic Marine, four hybrid StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) will be delivered in the first half of 2023. This quartet of deliveries will be the first parallel hybrid propulsion CTVs to be built in Asia. The CTVs are powered by Fixed Pitch Propeller Cat C32 propulsion system boasting a maximum speed of more than 26 knots.

The vessels include the patented BMT Active Fender System (AFS) technology that dampens contact with the turbine tower.

The cabin design has been optimized for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, comfortable business class seating for 24 offshore service personnel and accommodation for up to nine crew members. To improve visibility from the helm, the vessel’s bridge deck layout has been enhanced with ergonomic positioning to increase comfort for the bridge crew. The parallel hybrid system which reduces main engine hours and maintenance costs, can also significantly reduce vessel noise and vibration and, depending on the vessel’s operational profile and charging facilities, can significantly cut the vessel’s operational carbon footprint.