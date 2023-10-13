$754M Ship Repair Contract Awarded

General Dynamics NASSCO, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) won a contract by the U.S. Navy for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). The contract for an initial $15.6 million includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $753.8 million.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and San Diego, California. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2030.