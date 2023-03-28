Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Maersk's APM Terminals to Double Capacity in Rotterdam Port

March 28, 2023

©VanderWolf Images/AdobeStock

APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Danish shipping company Maersk, plans to double its capacity at Rotterdam Port, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday. 

APM, one of the largest operators at the port, currently operates a one-kilometer-long quay in Rotterdam capable of loading and discharging the largest class of deep-sea container ships. 

The spokesperson said they could not provide financial details ahead of a formal announcement planned for Friday. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

