MAN ES Wins Deal to Power ASW-Frigates

Damen Naval has contracted MAN Energy Solutions to supply the propulsion diesel engines and the diesel generator sets for the new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) frigates.

The order consists of eight MAN 20V28/33D STC Marine Engines and sixteen variable speed 16V175D-MEV Naval generator sets with sound enclosure and plant auxiliaries. The agreement also includes Integrated Logistic Support for the four new frigates being designed and built for the Netherlands and Belgium.

It is the second co-operation between the companies in just over a year, after MAN Energy Solutions was chosen in September 2022 to supply the propulsion engines for the F126 frigates Damen Naval is building for the German Navy.

The main task of the ASW frigates will be anti-submarine warfare. The 175D Naval generator sets are one key element for this fundamental characteristic of the frigates and will also comply with the highest requirements for shock, noise and vibrations.

The ASW frigates will replace the current multipurpose frigates of the Karel Doorman-class. These were built between 1985 and 1991 by Damen Naval (then the Koninklijke Maatschappij de Schelde). With the end of the service life of these ships in sight, the Netherlands and Belgium have decided to jointly replace the ships with the ASW frigates. The first engines and diesel generator sets are scheduled for delivery in August 2025. Damen Naval expects to deliver the first frigate in 2028.