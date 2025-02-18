MAN Methanol Genset Obtains Type Approval

MAN Energy Solutions' MAN 7L21/31DF-M (dual fuel-methanol) genset has successfully passed its Type Approval Test in China.

The test was carried out in close cooperation with CSSC Marine Power (CMP) – the MAN Energy Solutions licensee – at CMP’s production facility in Zhenjiang and received approval from all major classification societies present at the event.

The basis for the new methanol engine concept is the MAN 21/31 Mk II type that is part-load optimized with a world-best specific fuel-oil consumption in the 1–2MW range. The L21/31 engine is already established in the market, having accumulated close to 3,000 sales over its lifetime. It burns heavy fuel oil/distillate according to the ISO8217:2024 specification, as well as other biofuels.

Integrating a methanol system into the L21/31 engine has taken around two years, including some 18 months of intense testing at MAN Energy Solutions facilities.

MAN Energy Solutions states that the cost-effective, port fuel injection methanol concept now prominently positions the 21/31DF-M as the preferred, medium-speed, small-bore engine for genset and diesel-electric propulsion. It further states that the genset is a perfect match for its methanol-fuelled, MAN B&W ME-LGIM two-stroke engine.

Hakon Juel Hansen, Manager Global Promotion and Business Development, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Sales of the 21/31DF-M have already reached double digits since its official market launch in 2024, showing that we are capable of providing solutions to power the merchant fleet in what is a period of uncertainty in terms of customer fuel-strategy.”



