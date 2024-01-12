Marine Link
Manson Awarded Floating Dry Dock Mooring Facility Contract at Naval Base San Diego

With more than two decades working with NAVFAC SW at NBSD, this will be Manson’s 5th major pier project at this base since 2001. P-443 Pier 6 Replacement (pictured) is the most recently completed pier project. (Photo: Manson Construction)

Seattle based Manson Construction Co. announced it has been selected as the contractor for the P-508 Floating Dry Dock Mooring Facility project.

Awarded by Naval Facilities Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW), this $106.9 million project at Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) includes a new ramp pier, retrofitting the mooring wharf, and support facilities for Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) to directly support the operations and maintenance of a new floating dry dock.

