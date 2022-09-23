MARAD to Study Low Carbon Fuels on the Great Lakes

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced the launch of a study exploring low carbon options for shipping on the Great Lakes

The research group will be led by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), in partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP).

Over a period of 16 months, researchers will assess alternative fuels and power options in the region and will develop a detailed profile of Great Lakes fleets, ports and fueling infrastructure. The project will also summarize relevant domestic and international environmental regulations that will influence the uptake of decarbonizing technologies.

“Decarbonizing the maritime industry has been a key objective of the Biden-Harris Administration, and MARAD is excited to be part of a study that will investigate new fuel and power options for Great Lakes shipping,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.

The bi-national Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System is one of the largest commercial waterways in the country, extending more than 2,000 miles and contains more than 110 ports.