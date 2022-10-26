Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy

Marlink signed an agreement with Odfjell Management AS to provide seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels. The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and another nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.

The fleet uses standard IT tools including Microsoft Office 365 in its daily operations with MS-Teams used for meetings and document sharing. Odfjell will also take advantage of the growing availability of 4G coverage from shore and will utilize Marlink’s global 4G service for business connectivity when in range, benefiting from low latency and high throughput speeds.

Odfjell’s decision to select Marlink was driven by the company’s digitalisation strategy, which involved moving IT services to the cloud, with the philosophy that all ships should have similar tools and services to its shore-based offices.

This hybrid approach is enabled by Marlink’s SD-WAN solution, which assigns key applications to different connectivity links, enabling software to be configured and delivered ‘as a service’ rather than as installed programs subject to performance and connectivity issues.