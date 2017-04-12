Marquette Reviews Crewing Processes

In an effort to further enhance the crewing/personnel module in MarineCFO Endurance, MarineCFO product managers spent two days at Marquette Transportation in Harahan, La. observing the crewing processes employed by Marquette staff. Currently, Marquette utilizes the complete MarineCFO Enterprise suite, with plans to implement a hybrid solution that combines features of MCFO Enterprise and MCFO Endurance to take full advantage of a more mobile workflow.

Marquette crew manager Steven Estep said, “As crew managers here at Marquette, our daily duties typically include sifting through massive amounts of personnel data and scheduling. MarineCFO allows us to navigate quite efficiently. Having the MarineCFO team on-site with us allowed us to collaborate on current uses and plan future workflows. The MarineCFO team was able to immediately identify better methods of use, in several key workflows.”

According to MarineCFO, its latest visits with Marquette has lead to new features for the MarineCFO product roadmap that will benefit all of its clients and the workboat industry as a whole.