Master Boat Builders Launches Hybrid Tug for Seabulk

Seabulk's new electric-hybrid tugboat Spartan was launched on November 1 at Master Boat Builders' Coden, Ala., shipyard.

Scheduled to be delivered in January 2022, the Robert Allan Ltd.-designed vessel has overall length of 98 feet, beam of 43 feet and bollard pull of 90 tons. The integrated hybrid propulsion system was provided by Thompson Tractor and includes two EPA Tier 4 certified Caterpillar 3512E main engines, each producing 2,550 horsepower and two Berg MTA 628 azimuth thrusters, three Caterpillar generators and two ABB propulsion motors and associated variable frequency drives.

The tug will be built to meet USCG regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), including escort notation.

“We are pleased to welcome the Spartan hybrid tugboat to our fleet. She represents both the excellent workmanship of Master Boat Builders and Seabulk’s steadfast commitment to improving the sustainability of its operations through technological advancement,” said Daniel Thorogood, Chief Executive Officer of Seabulk. “She is the first of two purpose-built Diesel-Electric hybrid vessels commissioned to reduce our future carbon emissions.”

“Master Boat Builders is proud to launch this technologically-advanced hybrid tugboat, which is the latest in a series of innovative and alternative-powered work boats that we are constructing as the maritime industry continues to modernize its fleet,” said Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, “With a collaborative design, engineering, and building approach from the start, we were pleased to work with our partners to develop and build this new tugboat for Seabulk.”