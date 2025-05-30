“Mein Schiff Flow” Dual-Fuel Vessel Launched at Monfalcone Shipyard

Fincantieri and TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises, celebrated the launch of “Mein Schiff Flow” at the Monfalcone shipyard. The vessel is the second of two next-generation InTUItion class cruise ships, designed for dual-fuel operation (Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, and Marine Gas Oil, MGO). A sister ship to “Mein Schiff Relax," delivered in February, the new unit is scheduled to enter service in mid-2026.

With approximately 160,000 gross tons, “Mein Schiff Flow” is based on a first-in-class project developed by Fincantieri enhancing the modernity and sustainability characteristics that TUI Cruises, a company with one of the most advanced fleets from an ecological point of view, is known for. Featuring an innovative product configuration, the project will place energy efficiency at its core, aiming to reduce operational consumption and minimize environmental impact in compliance with the latest regulations. The ship will be able to use LNG and is future-proof with the ability to utilize low-emission fuels such as bio- or e-LNG.

"Mein Schiff Flow" will feature catalytic converters meeting Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine, using the residual heat from the diesel generators, as well as an electrical shore-power connection. All this will ensure almost emission-free operations while in port (about 40% of operating time). The unit will also be equipped with an innovative and highly efficient waste treatment system capable of transforming organic materials into recyclable components through a thermal process.