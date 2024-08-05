Marine Link
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Meyer Werft Floats Out Cruise Ship Disney Treasure

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2024

Disney Treasure is floated out at Meyer Werft in Germany. (Photo: Meyer Werft)

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has floated out Disney Treasure, a new cruise ship being built for U.S.-based Disney Cruise Line.

The 144,000 GT newbuild left the shipyard's building dock and is now berthed in the harbor, where final interior outfitting will take place ahead of scheduled delivery later this year.

The second in a series of four Wish class cruise ships Meyer Werft is building for Disney, the Disney Treasure has capacity for 4,000 passengers in 1,240 cabins.

Like sister ship Disney Wish delivered by Meyer Werft in 2022, Disney Treasure is equipped with low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion.

Beyond Disney Wish, Meyer Werft has already delivered the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy to Disney Cruise Line in 2010 and 2012.

Meyer Werft is slated to deliver a third Wish class cruise ship, Disney Destiny, for Disney in 2025, as well as a to-be-named vessel for scheduled delivery in 2028.

