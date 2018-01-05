Marine Link
Saturday, January 6, 2018

Oil Spill Reported in Mississippi River

January 5, 2018

 Eight vessels with a combination of skimming packages, boom and absorbents have been deployed in response to an oil spill on the Mississippi River near Gramercy, La.

 
The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report Thursday morning from the National Response Center of stating oil was discharged from Petroleum Fuel and Terminal Mt. Airy during a transfer from the facility to a barge at mile marker 144.6 on the Mississippi River. Officials estimate that 2,500 gallons has been spilled. 
 
The Coast Guard conducted two overflights and deployed multiple teams to assess impacts. 
 
Oil spill response organizations OMI Environmental Solutions and Environmental Safety and Health are also responding, while the Center for Toxicology & Environmental Health LLC is conducting air monitoring.
 
The Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinators Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Department of Environmental Quality are investigating the incident.
