Mitsubishi Delivers First Ammonia Fuel Supply Systems for Marine Use

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has shipped the first ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) and ammonia gas abatement system (AGAS) for Japan Engine Corporation.

The systems are designed for J-ENG’s first ammonia-fueled marine engine model 7UEC50LSJA-HPSCR and represent the first units produced by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding. Commissioning work for the systems will begin in due course.

The AFSS is designed to supply ammonia fuel to the engine in a stable and safe manner, while the AGAS processes surplus ammonia generated during fuel switching from ammonia to conventional fuel oil. Both systems support remote operation and automatic control through an integrated control system, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said the early market introduction of the systems will enable onboard verification of the ammonia-fueled marine engine in combination with its fuel supply and gas abatement systems, with the goal of accelerating decarbonization efforts in the maritime sector.

The company said it will continue strengthening its business structure to meet growing demand for ammonia-fueled vessels.