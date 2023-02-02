Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX Complete Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Study

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding recently completed a conceptual study with INPEX CORPORATION for an ammonia bunkering vessel capable of supplying ammonia fuel to ships.

Since ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned, it is expected to be utilized as a stable source of clean energy in the future, and is getting attention as a fuel that will greatly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, has made use of its ample knowledge of the design and production of multi-purpose liquefied gas carriers, which are capable of transporting ammonia, in furthering conceptual considerations for a highly flexible ammonia bunkering vessel having enough tank capacity, ship maneuverability, and bunkering equipment that ensures compatibility with various ammonia-fueled vessels expected to be served.

Based on the knowledge and technical tasks acquired in this study, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will carry out further technical investigations, and with the cooperation of the maritime-related companies involved and the like, will set its sights on the commercialization of this vessel.