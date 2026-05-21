Mitsubishi S12R Engines Used to Repower M/V Hallie M. Merrick

Canal Barge Company has repowered the M/V Hallie M. Merrick with two Mitsubishi S12R Tier3 engines rated at 1100 horsepower at 1800 RPM. The project was completed at Sterling Shipyard with support from Laborde Products, replacing the vessel’s original Cummins KTA38 engines and bringing the towboat in line with Canal Barge’s ongoing fleet-modernization program.

Built in 2013, the Hallie M. Merrick is a 75-foot towing vessel. The repower improves efficiency, simplifies maintenance, and aligns the vessel with Tier 3 emissions standards while keeping it ready for demanding river service.

Canal Barge Company stressed that performance, fuel efficiency, and long-term service support were central to selecting the S12R platform.

The Hallie M. Merrick repower builds on previous Canal Barge Company projects supported by Laborde, including S16R and S12R upgrades on the M/V Ned Merrick and M/V Integrity. Each project improves fleet efficiency and standardizes equipment across vessels operating throughout the inland river system.