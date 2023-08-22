MJP to Supply Waterjets for Taiwan's Tuo Chiang-class Corvettes

Waterjet propulsion systems manufacturer Marine Jet Power (MJP), along with its authorized representative in Taiwan UDC Marine, announced the continuation of a partnership with Lungteh Shipyard to produce more Tuo Chiang-class Corvette for Coastal Defense.

The Tuo Chiang-class corvettes have a length of 60.4 meters, displacement of 685 tons, a range of 1,800 nautical miles, and a maximum speed of 43 knots. To date, four ships have been completed and the additional orders will begin production this fall.

Featuring quad MJP 850 CSU waterjets, the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes are designed for speed, agility and versatility. The catamaran hull design enhances stability and efficiency, enabling these corvettes to swiftly maneuver through various sea conditions. The vessels are engineered to execute a range of missions, including coastal defense, anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare and maritime patrol.