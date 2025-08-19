MOL Partners with ITOCHU on Ammonia Bunkering

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has reached an agreement with ITOCHU Corporation to conduct ammonia bunkering demonstrations in Singapore.

MOL and ITOCHU will demonstrate ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering using their owned ammonia bunkering vessel and ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers.

Through the demonstrations, which are planned to be carried out in the second half of 2027, MOL and ITOCHU aim to promote the early implementation of ammonia bunkering vessels and ammonia-fueled vessels.

MOL will jointly own three ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers with Belgium-based CMB.TECH NV, which are scheduled to be delivered by China State Shipbuilding Corporation's Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding between 2026 and 2027. These vessels will be the world's first ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers and will be chartered by MOL.

ITOCHU ordered the world's first newbuilding 5,000 cubic meter ammonia bunkering vessel in June 2025. The vessel will be built by Sasaki Shipbuilding in Japan. It will be flagged under the Singapore Registry and is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.



