Thursday, February 3, 2022
NAT Sells Another Suezmax

February 2, 2022

© Claudio Ritossa / MarineTraffic.com

Tanker shipping company Nordic American Tankers (NAT) announced on Wednesday it has sold the 164,236 dwt Suezmax Nordic Mistral.

New York-listed NAT did not reveal the buyer, but said the vessel is slated to be handed over to the new owner later this month. The 274-meter-long ship was built in 2002 by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The sale is NAT's second in recent months. In October 2021, the company announced the sale of 2000-built Nordic Sirius, since renamed Ocean Peri.

NAT, which in July 2021 revealed plans to sell the vessels as part of a fleet renewal program, said it sold the two ships for about $30 million combined.

NAT now controls a fleet of 23 Suezmaxes, including two 156,800 dwt newbuilds scheduled to be delivered from South Korea in May and June this year.

