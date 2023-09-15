Naval Architect Mitchell Levi Joins The Shearer Group

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) announced Mitchell Levi has joined its naval architecture, marine engineering, and marine surveying firm as a naval architect. He holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan. For his undergraduate research, Levi examined the highly coupled relationships between propulsion loads and cooling systems.

While studying at the University of Michigan, Levi completed internships at TSGI, the American Bureau of Shipping and Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Levi has gained expertise in various areas, including the vessel approval process, simulation software and controller design, and battery thermal management systems.