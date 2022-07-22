Marine Link
New Electric Tug to Be Built in Japan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 22, 2022

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) announced its group company SEAGATE CORPORATION CO., LTD.(SGC) will build new electric tugboat.

The new tug is equipped with a propulsion system running on Hybrid EV system. It has electric motor as a main power source running by large capacity lithium-ion battery charged by land charger. It also equipped generator as the auxiliary power source.

The vessel will be first tugboat which has electric motor as a main power source in Tokuyama and will be deployed in the first half of 2025 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission in the region.

In the future, it will be possible to achieve zero emissions by replacing the fuel for the generator with zero emission energy.

(Image: “K” Line)

