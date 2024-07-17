New Product: Sea Tel TVRO Antenna

Cobham Satcom unveiled its most advanced maritime satellite TV antenna, an antenna that is designed primarily for use on cruise ships and mega yachts, the 3.7 meter Sea Tel 370s TV is a solution designed to expand onboard access to the highest quality programming anywhere in the world, while significantly reducing lifetime technical costs.

The Sea Tel 370s TV leverages the newest generation Sea Tel Integrated Marine Electronics (IMA) platform. The TVRO antenna features automatic C-band switching between circular and linear polarization, ensuring uninterrupted viewing and continuous availability of live television such as ESPN, which is one of the most popular cruise ship channels especially when major sporting tournaments are playing.

The introduction of the Sea Tel 370s TV advanced automatic switching alleviates the shipowner of having to undergo the costly and time-consuming work previously required when an engineer had to board the ship and manually convert antennas between circular and linear polarization when entering a new region served by incompatible satellites.

Additionally, Cobham Satcom will be offering a feed upgrade which will be compatible with many of the existing Sea Tel 2.4 meter and 3.7 meter TVRO antennas already operating on cruise ships and mega yachts globally.