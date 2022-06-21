New Tug Enters Service in Indonesia

A new twin screw tug Karya Pacific 2232 was completed by PT. Karya Teknik Utama (KTU) in June and has wrapped up successful trials off Batam, Indonesia, just south of Singapore.

The Karya Pacific 2232 is a TRAder 2700 steel tug designed especially for PT. Karya Teknik Utama by Robert Allan Ltd. The drive is conventional shaft propulsion, with or without nozzles. The Karya Pacific 2232 is fitted with open screws.

The tug is designed for towing barges in the Indonesian archipelago where depth of water is sometimes limited. As the name implies, the first tug of this series will operate in the fleet of PT. Karya Pacific Shipping, a sister company of the shipyard. Three more are under construction, one more with open screws and two with nozzles.

Key particulars of the Karya Pacific 2232 are:

Length, overall: 27.1 m

Beam, ex fenders: 8.8 m

Depth amidships: 4 m

Draft (navigational): 3 m

Gross Tonnage: 245

The Karya Pacific 2232 was designed to ABS rules with the following notation: American Bureau of Shipping, ✠ A1 Towing Vessel, Ⓔ, ✠ AMS, Unrestricted Navigation. However, it was built under Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia (BKI) survey.

Tank capacities of the Karya Pacific 2232 are:

Fuel oil: 78 m3

Potable water: 51 m3

Sewage tank: 11 m3

Accommodations are outfitted for a crew of 12. An alternate MLC compliant arrangement is also available for a crew of 10.

Main propulsion consists of a pair of Yanmar 6EY17w 6-cylindar in line diesel engines, each rated 837 kW at 1450 rpm, and each driving a Yanmar YXH-500L 4.96:1 reverse reduction gear. Shafts are 165 mm stainless steel turning 2000 mm 4-bladed open propellers. Although engines and gears are hard mounted the tug is surprisingly smooth and quiet. The electrical plant consists of two Yanmar generators.

On trials, the Karya Pacific 2232 achieved a bollard pull of 23.3 tonnes and free running speed, ahead, of 12.3 knots.