New Workboat Delivered to Long Island

Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island.

Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems and more. The custom-built Explorer workboat’s primary purpose is to transport heavy machinery and equipment to further support the department's efforts in the waters located in and surrounding Suffolk County, N.Y.

The 40-foot vessel is powered by triple 250HP Honda outboard motors and includes a Vetus 8HP bow thruster that allows the front of the boat to move sideways which helps facilitate maneuvering and docking in close quarters. The Explorer 40 workboat operates with a 12-volt direct current electrically actuated bow door that is connected to a stainless-steel braided cable routed through a series of pulleys.

In addition to transporting heavy equipment to remote and hard to reach areas, the workboat is equipped with a Maxilift hydraulic knuckle boom crane to support additional material handling requirements. The vessel also features an enclosed cabin, deadweight capacity up to 10 tons, 14-foot beam and a bow door that raises and lowers, allowing crew to land on-shore vehicles. This bow door makes for a quick transition from water to land creating more versatile operations.

“Silver Ships is committed to finding solutions that will help our customers achieve their operations and long-term goals,” said Dave Hunt, Business Development at Silver Ships. “Our team designed and built the Explorer 40 Landing Craft for the Suffolk County Public Works Department to best equip their staff in day-to-day operations on the water.”