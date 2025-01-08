New Zealand Ports Order Damen’s Dredger

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Port Otago and its partner Napier Port for the delivery of a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) 1000.

At nearly 60 meters in length, the dredger has a maximum hopper volume of 1000m3 with twin azimuth thrusters and bow thruster to ensure appropriate maneuverability in the long entrance to Port Chalmers and Dunedin.

The TSHD will arrive in New Zealand with a Green Passport under the IMO rules, after the completion of construction at Shipyard 189 in Haiphong in Vietnam.

Set for delivery in 2027, the new vessel will replace the long-serving vessel New Era.

“We aim to enhance our dredging operations, going beyond compliance in environmental standards and modernizing our fleet through this collaboration. The safety and efficiency of our operations in the ports are crucial in enabling the maritime sector in our region and the new dredge will ensure the channel remains safe for the next generation,” said Kevin Winders, Port Otago’s CEO.

“Damen is pleased to have another dredger in this part of the world to partner the Tommy Norton, along with Damen tugs in the region. Another vessel provides scale, enabling us to invest in additional spare parts and service across Australasia,” added Pim Schuurman, Regional Sales Director at Damen.