Noatum Maritime, ASRY Mark Commencement of JV with Tugboat Delivery

Noatum Maritime and The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) marked the operational commencement of their joint venture (JV) to provide integrated marine services in Bahrain, with the arrival of four modern tugs at ASRY’s headquarters.

The arrival of the tugs, part of Noatum Maritime’s existing fleet, was celebrated during a ceremony attended by representatives from various ministries, public bodies and leading industrial firms at ASRY’s headquarters in Bahrain.

This development follows the announcement of the JV in February 2025, which aims to expand the current marine service offering in Bahrain and across the wider region. The partnership, to be known as ASRY Marine, is aligned with both parties’ strategic goals to expand capabilities and diversify service offerings.

The arrival of the tugboats signals the JV’s operational readiness, and underlines both parties’ commitment to deliver safe and efficient marine services.